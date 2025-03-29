One person dead after overnight shooting, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning.
Police say the shooting happened around 12:21 a.m. Saturday, March 29, in the area of 54th St. and Hassel Ln.
The victim, an 18-year-old, was transported to a local hospital where they died despite life-saving measures.
Police say the shooting was the result of an argument.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and is in search of unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.