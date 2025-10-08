One person dead after crews respond to smoke report in Oak Creek apartment

OAK CREEK, Wis. — One person died after being found in an Oak Creek apartment where firefighters responded to reports of smoke Wednesday.

The Oak Creek Fire Department was dispatched to an apartment building in the 2500 block of W. Orchard Hills Drive after smoke was seen coming from the structure. When firefighters arrived, they found the victim inside the apartment.

The person was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Fire officials said there was no active fire inside the building, but the sprinkler system had been activated. Crews conducted a search of the apartment and determined the victim was home alone at the time of the incident.

The apartment where the victim was found sustained minor damage. Another apartment in the building had water damage from the activated sprinkler system.

No firefighters were injured during the response.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

