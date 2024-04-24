One person dead after crash near 27th and St. Paul in Milwaukee

One person is dead after a crash near 27th and St. Paul in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's office says it happened around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night. TMJ4 crews at the scene last night found a mangled black car surrounded by Marquette University Police and Sheriff's squad cars as well as EMS vehicles.

Sound from police dispatch indicates other two other vehicles were possibly hit.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar is working to learn more about what lead up to the crash and if there were any other injuries. Check back for updates.

