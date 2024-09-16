Watch Now
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle near Miller Park Way and National

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Miller Park Way and National Avenue.
Posted

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Miller Park Way and National Avenue.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure is on the scene and working to learn more about the situation. It appears at least one other car was involved in the wreck, but it's not clear right now if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated on air and on line.

