One person dead after crash involving motorcycle near Miller Park Way and National

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says one person is dead after a motorcycle crash near Miller Park Way and National Avenue.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure is on the scene and working to learn more about the situation. It appears at least one other car was involved in the wreck, but it's not clear right now if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

TMJ4 has reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This story will be updated on air and on line.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip