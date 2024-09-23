MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting and crash near 7th and Locust on Monday.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
According to police, three people, including the victim, were in a vehicle and were involved in a "shots fired" incident before engaging with an unrelated person near 14th & Locust, according to police.
That person, a 51-year-old man, fired shots at the vehicle, hitting and killing the 17-year-old.
The three fled in the vehicle and then crashed near 7th and Locust.
Watch: One person dead after car crash and shooting near 7th and Locust
The other two occupants of the vehicle, a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl, were arrested along with the 51-year-old man.
The investigation is fluid and ongoing. This case will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office for review.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.