One person dead after being struck by Milwaukee police squad car during welfare check

MILWAUKEE — One person has died after being struck by a Milwaukee police squad car that had been dispatched to conduct a welfare check in the area Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 10:58 a.m. near 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue, according to police.

Officers were initially dispatched to check on an individual who was reportedly walking in and out of the street. Upon arrival, police said that while checking the area, an officer struck an individual who was lying at the entrance of an alley with his squad car.

The individual, an unidentified adult, was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead by medical staff.

The officer involved is a 44-year-old male with more than 18 years of service and will be placed on administrative duty, as is routine in officer-involved incidents, police said.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating the incident, with the Waukesha Police Department serving as the lead agency.

This is a fluid and ongoing investigation. Video related to the incident will be released in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure 575.

