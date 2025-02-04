'One of the most giving people': Friends remember landlord killed in stabbing near 31st and State

MILWAUKEE — A man was stabbed to death in Milwaukee on Sunday while trying to make repairs for a tenant, an alderman says.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 74-year-old David Grosse. A 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody in West Allis. Criminal charges are pending a review.

Kaylee Staral The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office was called to 31st and State Sunday.

Charles Hierrezuelo was beside himself as he told TMJ4 about the kindness that Grosse showed him.

"I stayed in his house 20 years ago because I was homeless. He let me stay there for free. I stayed for about two years. I got myself together," Hierrezuelo explained.

The two remained friends since then.

"The last time I talked to him was Thursday," Hierrezuelo stated. "This didn't make sense to me."

TMJ4 News Charles Hierrezuelo says David Grosse was there for him when he faced homelessness. The two remained friends.

Scott Witte shared his grief. Witte said they were neighbors and friends for several years.

"One of the most giving people I have ever known," Witte said.

Witte shared stories about Grosse completing needed projects at his home while he needed to be out of town.

"I just can't imagine that tomorrow I won't be able to go over, see him, and talk with him about all kinds of things or help him," Witte said.

TMJ4 News Scott Witte described David Grosse as one of the most giving people he knew. He says maybe helping others is the best way to honor Grosse's life.

Grosse rented out properties in Milwaukee's historic Concordia district, where he lived.

Tenants and neighbors said Grosse knew how to fix just about everything. If he didn’t know how to do something, he would get training to learn.

"He was a great contributor to the neighborhood, and really a great guy to know," District 4 Alderman Robert Bauman told TMJ4.

Bauman had known Grosse since 1997. They often talked about home projects and the neighborhood.

The alderman said Grosse was helping a tenant with a refrigerator when he was attacked.

In shock, Bauman wondered what could have led to this violence.

"Was there some trigger that would cause one human being to strangle and stab someone who is just in the presence to help them out to repair an appliance?" Bauman wondered.

Neighbors want to make it clear that people take pride in this close-knit community.

Witte said there are conversations about honoring Grosse by doing good deeds for others.

"Maybe that's the biggest thing we can do. Be inspired by who he was," Witte said.

