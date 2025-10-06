One man injured, transported to hospital after fire inside Holton Street apartment building

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) says one man was transported to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's for treatment of smoke inhalation after it was dispatched to a fire inside a five-unit apartment building at 2035 N. Holton St. around 3:27 p.m. on Sunday.

While en route, MFD Battalion Chief Brian Moore adds a man in the third-floor unit who called in the fire said they were still trapped in the building.

According to the MFD, crews began extinguishing the fire on the third floor once on-scene and were able to find the person who was trapped in his kitchen.

TMJ4 News Third story window of North Holton Street apartment building

The MFD adds that the man was unconscious, but they successfully pulled him out of the building. Once they got him to the ambulance to transport him to the hospital, Moore says the man regained consciousness.

Moore says of the five units, the one on the third floor in which the fire started will not be habitable until it is rehabbed by a construction crew. Another unit sustained minor smoke damage but is still habitable, while the other three units are still habitable with no damage.

The MFD says it believes something in the unit that was ablaze started the fire and that there should not be a fire hazard within the building itself.

The MFD adds there are no other injuries to apartment occupants or first responders.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip