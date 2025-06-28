One left seriously injured after freeway crash, causing closure, MCSO says

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, one person was seriously injured and another sustained minor injuries after a freeway crash, causing a full closure.

MCSO says the crash occurred around 12:55 a.m. Saturday, June 28, on I-43 near Port Washington Rd.

A traveling car with two occupants, a married couple, struck a construction vehicle. The sole occupant of the construction vehicle, a worker, suffered a concussion but was otherwise uninjured.

The male driver of the striking vehicle sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His wife, the passenger, was uninjured.

A third vehicle carrying three minors on their way home from Summerfest struck the car carrying the married couple. MCSO says none of the minors were injured.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the area of the freeway remained closed until just before 7 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

