One killed in Milwaukee shooting near 81st and Hope

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting that left a 23-year-old dead near 81st Street and Hope Avenue on Wednesday.
The shooting happened just after 8:40 a.m. Police said the 23-year-old pointed a gun at the suspect, who then pulled out a gun and shot and killed the 23-year-old.
Police later determined the victim’s gun was a toy. The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was arrested and ordered into the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
What we know about the deadly shooting investigation:
According to our crew on the scene, the parking lot of Covenant Lutheran Church is taped off as police continue to gather evidence.
