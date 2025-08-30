One killed in Friday night shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 36-year-old is dead after a shooting Friday night.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:34 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, in the area of Fond Du Lac Ave. and Roosevelt Dr.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident and seeking an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

