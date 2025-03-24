One injured in weekend shooting near 26th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old was injured in a shooting near 26th and Capitol on Saturday, March 22, just after 4:30 p.m., according to Milwaukee Police.
The victim called police and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
What led up to the shooting and who is responsible remain under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
