One injured in vehicle rollover near 60th and Lincoln Creek

MILWAUKEE — One person was taken to the hospital after their vehicle rolled down an embankment near 60th and Lincoln Creek, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10. It’s unclear what led to the incident.

The person in the vehicle was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

