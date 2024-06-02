Watch Now
One hospitalized in a non-fatal shooting on N. 23rd St.

Posted at 10:34 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-01 23:34:19-04

MILWAUKEE — A non-fatal shooting left one in the hospital Sunday at about midday near the 1400 block of N. 23rd St.

The victim is a 25-year-old and they were transported to the local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting, and are searching for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information can contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips.

