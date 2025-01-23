One dead, two injured in triple shooting near 39th and Cheyenne

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two others injured near 39th and Cheyenne.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 22-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 56-year-old and 54-year-old were taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

A 32-year-old was taken into custody.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and that charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

