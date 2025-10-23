One dead, two injured in shooting near 51st and Garfield in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 10:10 p.m. near 51st Street and Garfield Avenue.

A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Alex Patterson by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Two people were injured in the shooting, including a 24-year-old and a 28-year-old. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.

