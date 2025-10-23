Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

One dead, two injured in shooting near 51st and Garfield in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday night.
One dead, two injured in shooting near 51st and Garfield in Milwaukee
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at 10:10 p.m. near 51st Street and Garfield Avenue.

A 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Alex Patterson by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Watch: One dead, two injured in shooting near 51st and Garfield in Milwaukee

One dead, two injured in shooting near 51st and Garfield in Milwaukee

Two people were injured in the shooting, including a 24-year-old and a 28-year-old. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones