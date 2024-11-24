One dead Saturday morning, MPD investigates as a homicide

MILWAUKEE — An unidentified adult victim died Saturday morning on the 2000 block of S. 8th St.

According to a release from the Milwaukee Police Department's Gun Violence Division of the Criminal Investigations Bureau, the victim was found dead at the scene and it is being investigated as a homicide.

MPD is looking for unknown suspects and anyone with information can call (414) 935-7360 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-7312.

