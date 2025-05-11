One dead, others injured in 3-vehicle crash Saturday night, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash Saturday night.

The crash happened around 11:51 p.m. Saturday, May 10, in the area of 76th St. and Marion St.

Police say that the first vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with a second vehicle. The second vehicle was then forced into a parked vehicle, which had one occupant.

The driver of the first vehicle, a 32-year-old female, sustained serious injuries and was arrested on scene, police say. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the coming days.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 55-year-old, suffered major injuries and died on scene. The passenger of the second vehicle, an 18-year-old, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

The occupant of the parked vehicle, a 28-year-old, suffered minor injuries and is also being treated at a local hospital.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip