One dead, others injured in 3-vehicle crash Saturday night, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead, and three others are injured following a crash Saturday night.
The crash happened around 11:51 p.m. Saturday, May 10, in the area of 76th St. and Marion St.
Police say that the first vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and collided with a second vehicle. The second vehicle was then forced into a parked vehicle, which had one occupant.
The driver of the first vehicle, a 32-year-old female, sustained serious injuries and was arrested on scene, police say. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the coming days.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 55-year-old, suffered major injuries and died on scene. The passenger of the second vehicle, an 18-year-old, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.
The occupant of the parked vehicle, a 28-year-old, suffered minor injuries and is also being treated at a local hospital.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
