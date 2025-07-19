Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

One dead, one injured in shooting near MSOE campus, Milwaukee police say

Milwaukee police
TMJ4
Milwaukee police, file image.
Milwaukee police
Posted
and last updated

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, July 19, in the area of Juneau Ave. and Broadway.

Police say a 15-year-old sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The second victim, a 21-year-old, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and searching for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones