One dead, one injured in shooting near MSOE campus, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, July 19, in the area of Juneau Ave. and Broadway.
Police say a 15-year-old sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The second victim, a 21-year-old, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and searching for an unknown suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.