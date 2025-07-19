One dead, one injured in shooting near MSOE campus, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead and another is injured following a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, July 19, in the area of Juneau Ave. and Broadway.

Police say a 15-year-old sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The second victim, a 21-year-old, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and searching for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414)935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

