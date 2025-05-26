One dead, one injured in Milwaukee after driver collides with parked excavator

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that killed one person just before midnight on Friday near 51st and Silver Spring.
Police said that on Friday, May 23, an 18-year-old man crashed a vehicle into a parked excavator. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious but nonfatal injuries and arrested.
His passenger, an 18-year-old, was killed in the crash. Police said speed is suspected to be a factor.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
