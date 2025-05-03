One dead, one injured after shooting Friday, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting Friday, May 2.
Police say the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of 75th St. and Northridge Lakes Blvd.
The first victim, a 14-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and died at a local hospital.
The second victim, a 16-year-old, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of critical gunshot injuries.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and searching for unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
