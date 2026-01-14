Crash in Milwaukee leaves one dead after driver allegedly speeds, hits tree

MILWAUKEE — One person was killed and another injured after a driver lost control of their vehicle while allegedly speeding and crashed into a tree Tuesday night.

Watch: What we know in the fatal crash investigation

One dead, one injured after car crashes into tree on Milwaukee’s south side

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. near South 93rd Street and West Wilbur Avenue after a 60-year-old driver lost control of their vehicle while allegedly speeding and crashed into a tree, according to Milwaukee police.

Their 41-year-old passenger died at the scene.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital but was not seriously injured and was later taken into custody.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office, according to police.

