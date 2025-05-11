One dead, one arrested after hit-and-run crash Saturday night, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead, and one person was arrested following a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

The incident happened at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, May 10, in the area of 35th St and National Ave.

Police say a 90-year-old was crossing the street when they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. Despite life-saving measures, the 90-year-old pedestrian died on scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 41-year-old male, was identified, located, and arrested. Milwaukee police say the case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office in the coming days.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

