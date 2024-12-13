Watch Now
One dead near 60th and Carmen Thursday night

The Milwaukee Medical Examiner confirmed with TMJ4 News one person is dead near 60th and Carmen Thursday.
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office was called out to N. 60th St. and W. Carmen Ave. Thursday night.

TMJ4 was at the scene and saw an area between W. Carmen Ave and W. Thurston Ave was taped off. A portion of 60th St. was also taped off north of Carmen Ave.

The ME investigates deaths and determines if an incident was a homicide, suicide, accidental or another designation.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee Fire Department but did not get an immediate response.

