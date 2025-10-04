One dead in single-vehicle crash Friday night, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, in the area of 91st and Bradley.

Police say speed was likely a factor, and the driver lost control of the vehicle. Once the vehicle crashed, it was set on fire, according to officials.

The occupant of the vehicle died on scene due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the crash.

