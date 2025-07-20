One dead in shooting near 55th St. and Custer Ave., Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead after a shooting near 55th and Custer.

The shooting happened Sunday, July 20, around 12:55 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 26-year-old, sustained fatal gunshot injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident and searching for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip