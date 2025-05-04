One dead in shooting near 24th and Capitol Saturday evening

MILWAUKEE — One person died in a shooting near 24th and Capitol Saturday evening, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office (ME).

The ME was called to the scene just before 4 p.m. for a report of dead man.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department, but did not get an immediate response.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting or if others were injured.

This is a developing story.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip