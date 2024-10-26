One dead in shooting near 14th and Atkinson, says ME

MILWAUKEE — A man died in a shooting near N. 14th St and W. Atkinson Ave. at about midday Saturday, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office (ME).

The Milwaukee Police Department taped off an area near the intersection and Milwaukee Fire Department Paramedics were called to the scene.

TMJ4 reached out to the MPD for more information, but did not receive an immediate reply.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip