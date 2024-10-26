Watch Now
One dead in shooting near 14th and Atkinson, says ME

Claire Karr
A man died in a shooting near 14th and Atkinson, according to the Medical Examiner.
MILWAUKEE — A man died in a shooting near N. 14th St and W. Atkinson Ave. at about midday Saturday, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office (ME).

The Milwaukee Police Department taped off an area near the intersection and Milwaukee Fire Department Paramedics were called to the scene.

TMJ4 reached out to the MPD for more information, but did not receive an immediate reply.

