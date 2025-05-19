One dead in shooing Sunday night; Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office (ME) was called to the 5500 block of N Iroquois Ave. Sunday evening for a fatal shooting.

According to the ME, one person died in the Sunday shooting.

TMJ4 reached out to the Milwaukee Police Department for additional information, but did not get an immediate response.

This is a developing story.

