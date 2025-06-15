One dead in Saturday night shooting, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, June 14, in the area of 35th St and Capitol Dr.

Police say the victim, a 25-year-old, died on scene due to gunshot injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating and searching for both unknown and known suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

