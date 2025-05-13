One dead in overnight shooting near Teutonia and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old dead on Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, near Teutonia and North, according to Milwaukee police.

TMJ4 Emergency crews and police on scene early Tuesday near Teutonia and North.

Police said the 28-year-old victim died at the scene. What led up to the shooting and who is responsible are still under investigation.

Watch: One dead in overnight Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and North

One dead in overnight Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and North

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

