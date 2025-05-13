One dead in overnight shooting near Teutonia and North in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old dead on Tuesday morning.
The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, near Teutonia and North, according to Milwaukee police.
Police said the 28-year-old victim died at the scene. What led up to the shooting and who is responsible are still under investigation.
Watch: One dead in overnight Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and North
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.
