Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

One dead in overnight shooting near Teutonia and North in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old dead on Tuesday morning.
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 28-year-old dead on Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 13, near Teutonia and North, according to Milwaukee police.

Teutonia and North deadly shooting
Emergency crews and police on scene early Tuesday near Teutonia and North.

Police said the 28-year-old victim died at the scene. What led up to the shooting and who is responsible are still under investigation.

Watch: One dead in overnight Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and North

One dead in overnight Milwaukee shooting near Teutonia and North

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Brendyn Jones