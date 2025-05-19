One dead in fatal shooting on 31st and Burleigh Sunday morning

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old was shot and killed near N. 31st St. and W. Burleigh St. Sunday morning, according to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD).

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene from the gunshot wounds, MPD said in a release.

It happened at about 4:15 a.m., according to the release.

MPD is searching for unknown suspects and anyone with information is asked to call the police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

