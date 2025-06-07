One dead in double shooting at 69th and Hampton Friday evening

MILWAUKEE — A 23-year-old was pronounced dead near N. 69th St. and W. Hampton Ave. Friday evening from a gunshot wound — the shooting left another hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) responded to the scene at about 4:15 p.m. and are investigating what led up to the double shooting.

Another shooting took place several blocks down Hampton on N. 46th St. where three were hospitalized and one unidentified victim was killed. MPD is also investigating what led up to this quadruple shooting.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson put out a statement decrying "senseless use of firearms to settle disagreements," following the two shootings.

His statement can be read below.



“With information from both the fire and police departments, I am monitoring developments related to the shootings along West Hampton Avenue late today. The fire department has provided preliminary information regarding the emergency medical response, and the police have shared early aspects of the criminal investigation.







“I am appalled by the senseless use of firearms to settle disagreements. There is no situation in which that is appropriate.







“To anyone inclined to shamelessly shoot at another human being, your actions will land you in prison. To everyone in our city, I ask that you take all possible steps that you can to reduce gun violence.







“In these most recent incidents, I have every reason to believe those responsible will be brought to justice.”





Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

