One dead, four injured, including teen, in separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shootings that left one person dead and four people hurt, including a 15-year-old.

Buffum and North

A 15-year-old was shot just before 5:30 p.m. near Buffum and North on Monday, Oct. 13, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

50th and Locust

Several hours later, police said a 57-year-old was shot near 50th and Locust just before 10 p.m. Monday. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

14th and Walnut

Two people were injured in a shooting that happened just after midnight Tuesday, Oct. 14. The shooting happened near 14th and Walnut, injuring a 25-year-old and a 26-year-old.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries.

Fond du Lac and Center

A 34-year-old was killed in a shooting around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 14, near Fond du Lac and Center. The victim sustained fatal injuries.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

