One dead following residential fire on Milwaukee's South Burrell Street

MILWAUKEE — One person was found dead Wednesday afternoon following a residential fire at 2360 S. Burrell Street in Milwaukee.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, the fire started in an appliance and spread into a full structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was coming from the building. It took emergency personnel about an hour and a half to get the fire under control.

During a search of the building firefighters found one person dead. No other injuries were reported.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire and the cause of death.

