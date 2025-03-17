One dead, at least five hurt in crash near 37th and Brown in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and five others hurt, including a baby.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Monday near 37th and Brown in Milwaukee.

Watch: What we know about a fatal crash in Milwaukee:

One dead, at least five hurt in crash in Milwaukee

Police say a vehicle hit another car, which sent that car crashing into a parked car.

A 24-year-old in the first car that was hit died at the scene. Two others in that car were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Three people, including a four-month-old baby, in the parked car were also sent to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Right now there is no word if any arrests were made, or what might have caused the crash.

