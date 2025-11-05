One dead, another injured in Milwaukee shooting near 39th and Lancaster

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Tuesday night.
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. near 39th and Lancaster.

According to police, the first victim, a 31-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 26-year-old, sustained nonfatal gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation. A subject was taken into custody at the scene, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or use P3 Tips.

