One dead, another injured after shooting Saturday morning, Milwaukee police say

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead, and another is injured after a shooting early Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, March 22 in the area of 14th St and Atkinson Ave.
Police say a 46-year-old died on scene from gunshot wounds. A 39-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-fatal gunshot injuries.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating the incident and are seeking unknown suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
