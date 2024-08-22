Watch Now
One dead and three injured in shooting near 40th and North in Milwaukee

Police say they haven't made any arrests in the incident.
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three injured near 40th and North.

It happened just before 2:00 Thursday morning. A 38-year-old victim was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene. A 29-year-old, 30-year-old and 37-year-old were all taken to nearby hospitals — all three are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are still looking for suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

