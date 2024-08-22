One dead and three injured in shooting near 40th and North in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three injured near 40th and North.

It happened just before 2:00 Thursday morning. A 38-year-old victim was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene. A 29-year-old, 30-year-old and 37-year-old were all taken to nearby hospitals — all three are expected to survive.

Milwaukee police are still looking for suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

