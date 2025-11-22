One dead after vehicle crashes into home in Milwaukee's Forest Home Hills neighborhood, police say

MILWAUKEE — One person is dead after a vehicle crashed into a home in Milwaukee's Forest Home Hills neighborhood around 2:55 a.m. on Saturday.

According to a release from the Milwaukee Police Department, a 29-year-old man was driving west on West Burnham Street when he crashed his car into a house on the 1800 block of the street.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on-scene due to the injuries he sustained in the crash on the city's southwest side.

The people inside the home at the time of the crash were unharmed.

MPD adds it is still investigating the cause of the crash.

This story has been updated with information provided to TMJ4 by the Milwaukee Police Department.

