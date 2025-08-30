One dead after vehicle collides with ATV, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead after a vehicle collided with an ATV.

Police say the incident happened around midnight Saturday, Aug. 30, in the area of 28th St. and Concordia Ave.

A 23-year-old was driving a vehicle traveling west on Concordia Ave. when it collided with an ATV. The ATV held two riders.

Both riders of the ATV, whose ages are unknown at this time, were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials. The driver of the ATV later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.

Police say the 23-year-old driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Police did not say what charges are pending.

The Milwaukee Police Department continues to investigate the incident.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip