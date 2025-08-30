One dead after vehicle collides with ATV, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department, one person is dead after a vehicle collided with an ATV.
Police say the incident happened around midnight Saturday, Aug. 30, in the area of 28th St. and Concordia Ave.
A 23-year-old was driving a vehicle traveling west on Concordia Ave. when it collided with an ATV. The ATV held two riders.
Both riders of the ATV, whose ages are unknown at this time, were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to officials. The driver of the ATV later died due to injuries sustained in the crash.
Police say the 23-year-old driver was taken into custody, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Police did not say what charges are pending.
The Milwaukee Police Department continues to investigate the incident.
