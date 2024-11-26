One dead after triple car crash near 35th and Brown in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police say they are searching for a known suspect after a crash left one person dead and two others hurt on Monday night.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. near 35th and Brown. Police say a 23-year-old driver hit one vehicle, sending it crashing into another.

The 44-year-old driver of the car that was first hit was pronounced dead on the scene. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner has identified her as Shelly Green.

A passenger in the car that caused the crash was taken to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. The driver of the third vehicle that was involved was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Medical Examiner's report, Green was traveling north on N. 35th Street

The investigation is ongoing, and charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

