One dead after motorcycle crash near 115th and Kaul in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night after losing control of his motorcycle, according to Milwaukee police.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, near 115th and Kaul in Milwaukee.
Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle, which slid a significant distance before coming to rest off the roadway.
Watch: What we know about the deadly crash
The man was severely injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.
