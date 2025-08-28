One dead after motorcycle crash near 115th and Kaul in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday night after losing control of his motorcycle, according to Milwaukee police.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 27, near 115th and Kaul in Milwaukee.

Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the motorcycle, which slid a significant distance before coming to rest off the roadway.

Watch: What we know about the deadly crash

One dead after motorcycle crash near Appleton and Kaul in Milwaukee

The man was severely injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

TMJ4

The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip