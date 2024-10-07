One dead after car crashes into light pole, tree

A 35-year-old driver is dead after police say they crashed with a light pole and tree early Monday morning.

On October 7th around 1:50 am, first responders responded to a single-vehicle collision around the 1300 block of W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The driver was traveling west on W. Fond du Lac Ave when they crashed.

Milwaukee Police are still investigating.

