One dead after car collides with semi-truck near 73rd and Florist in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a semi-truck.

It happened around 3:30 Wednesday morning near 73rd and Florist. Police say both vehicles were traveling west on Florist Avenue, though the car seems to have t-boned into the side the semi's trailer.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure is at the scene working to learn more details.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

