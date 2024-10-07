Watch Now
One 16-year-old dead in afternoon shooting on W. Cornell St. Sunday

MILWAUKEE — A 16-year-old was shot in the 1800 block of W. Cornell St. around one in the afternoon and later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

What led up to the Sunday shooting is still unknown.

The Milwaukee Police are investigating the incident and are looking for unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

