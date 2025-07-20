Oktoberfest returns to Milwaukee for the 15th year

MILWAUKEE — A true Milwaukee favorite will be returning for its 15th year! Kegel’s Inn and Swarmm Events have announced the details for Oktoberfest 2025.

After many years of celebrating in downtown Milwaukee, the festival will be held at Henry Maier Festival Park this year.

Oktoberfest will run from Oct. 3rd until Oct. 5th.

Swarmm Events owner, Michael Sampson, shares what the move means for the festival.

“I am so excited to be at Henry Maier Festival Park”, said Sampson. “The permanent festival grounds provide an amazing opportunity for growth to give Milwaukee an Oktoberfest celebration on par with others held in the Midwest, like Cincinnati and St. Louis, which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors annually.”

Bringing the traditions and community spirit of Munich, Germany, to Milwaukee, Oktoberfest will feature festival classics along with new experiences added to this year's event.

Attendees should get excited about authentic German beers from Molson Coors and Beer Capitol, traditional German food from Kegel’s Inn, a large vendor market, hammer schlaggen, a kids' area, and so much more!

New to the festival this year, festival goers can make table reservations for the main covered Oktoberfest stage.

Click here for more information on Oktoberfest.

Click here for volunteer opportunities along with vendor applications.



