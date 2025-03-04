Off-duty MPD officer involved in bar fight near Brady Street, neighbors voice concerns

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors near Milwaukee's Brady Street are reacting to the news that an off-duty Milwaukee Police officer was involved in a bar fight over the weekend.

TMJ4 News confirmed with Milwaukee Police that the fight occurred near Brady Street and Arlington Place around bar close on March 2. Witnesses say it happened at a bar called The Garage.

Police said the department is internally reviewing the incident involving an off-duty officer and another person, who chose not to press charges.

"If you don't know how to act, stay at home," one woman said when she heard the news while out on Brady Street Monday.

"Police are human beings, and nobody is absolved from being a human being," said Robin Frost, a Milwaukee resident.

One clear thing is that neighbors find the behavior unacceptable.

"If you're supposed to uphold the law, then you can't break the law while upholding it," Frost said.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with the manager on duty at The Garage, who had no comment on the situation.

Neighbors are hoping for accountability.

"I mean, if you fought somebody or I fought somebody at the bar, what would happen? I'd get in trouble," Frost said. "He should be charged with assault just like any other citizen."

An opinion echoed by others who didn't want to share their names publicly.

"If he's off duty and he's a police officer, he shouldn't be getting in a violent struggle in a public place," one woman said.

Neighbors are setting a clear expectation about the conduct of Milwaukee Police officers, even while they're off duty.

