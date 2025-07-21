Oak Creek Police investigate massive bar fight; 2 injured

OAK CREEK, Wis — Oak Creek Police are investigating a bar fight that left at least two people injured, while Franklin Police are searching for someone who fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Oak Creek Police say they responded to the Route 41 Bar and Grill shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a fight involving approximately 60 people.

Franklin Police responded to the scene to offer assistance, and upon the officers' arrival, police said a motorcycle was seen leaving the scene. A Franklin Police officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the motorcyclist fled, and a pursuit began. Police called off the chase, and it's unclear if that motorcyclist was involved in the fight at the bar.

Oak Creek Police said two 32-year-old men were physically assaulted in the bar. Both suffered minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police also said a 23-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance due to a "highly intoxicated state."

Oak Creek Police are investigating the fight and ask witnesses to call 414-762-8200 x0.

Franklin Police are searching for the fleeing motorcycle. Anyone with information is asked to call 414-425-2522.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

