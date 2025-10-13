Oak Creek neighbors voice concerns over proposed 44-home subdivision

OAK CREEK — A plot of land off Oakwood Road in Oak Creek could soon be transformed into a 44-home subdivision, sparking concerns among neighbors about density, traffic, and flooding.

Veridian Homes, a local developer, is planning to build homes on 24 acres of land. Earlier this year, the city changed its zoning to accommodate the development, but residents are pushing back.

"The density, it's just not compatible with what's over there," said Tim Jackalone, a neighbor.

For many residents, the rural character of the area is exactly why they chose to live there.

"This is pretty much a rural part of the city, the south end. There is a lot of wetland out here, a lot of open space. As residents out here, if you ask most people, they typically enjoy that," said Tim Schneider, another neighbor.

With Oakwood Road serving as the neighborhood's main artery, residents worry about increased traffic from the new development.

"If we're going to have an additional 44 houses, and an average of two cars per house. 88 cars are going to come in and out of here. That's a lot of traffic for a two-lane road," Jackalone said.

Adding to concerns, some of the property is designated a DNR wetland. With frequent floods in the area, neighbors worry about drainage issues.

"I do not believe that this farm land with wet areas in it can sustain 44 homes with all the concrete without those basements flooding," said Debra Krajnak, a neighbor.

Oak Creek Mayor Dan Bukiewicz said flooding concerns will be addressed, as developers still need to present a stormwater management plan and get DNR approval. He views the development as positive for the growing city.

"Part of our strategic plan and our comprehensive plan is to get residential development, and this is a unique development," Bukiewicz said.

However, some neighbors remain opposed to the change.

"The city is kind of a rural area, we're going to destroy the rural part of it by changing it from rs2 to rs4," Jackalone said.

The planning commission will discuss the proposal on Tuesday, and it still needs final common council approval.

This story was reported on-air by Brendyn Jones and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

